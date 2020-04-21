St. Louis Mayor shares FOX 2 report and asks people to stay-at-home

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson responding to a FOX Files report from last night about crowds of people gathering at night in both the city and county.

FOX2 reported the St. Louis Police Department says it’s been responding to similar crowds gathering at the Riverfront.

Today, Krewson and the City posted on Facebook messages about the incidents of gatherings in St. Louis City.

Krewson’s post asks people to follow the orders and take things seriously. She said she knows people are anxious and want to get out and see people, but right now you could be unnecessarily putting yourself or others at risk.

The mayor says she appreciates SLMPD and the City Health Department for enforcing the orders, which she says are not suggestions.

The City of St. Louis said if you know about #COVID19 related violations, you can call (314) 622-4800 or report it here.

There have also been reports in St. Louis County. One party broke out at the South County Ronnie’s Plaza parking lot and at the nearby Home Depot Parking lot.

Jason LiCavoli said he organized an event called “Cruisin’ Lindbergh” and had no idea it would get so big.

“I created a group and invited a couple hundred of my old friends and it just took off from there. Everybody was sharing great memories and photos and of course more people got involved and some more car clubs got involved and it just got really big really fast,” said Jason LiCavoli.

Videos and pictures were posted all over Facebook, showing too many people to count.

“I drove straight to Ronnie’s to check out the scene and there was already people congregating in other cars and I was just absolutely heartbroken because rule number one of the event was ‘Don’t get out of your car.”

It often looked like a scene from the movie American Grafitti. Burnouts still show up on the pavement.

“First and foremost, I won’t be doing any events until the quarantine rules have been lifted, you know, just because now I understand the risks of doing something like this. I really underestimated how quickly something like this would, you know, would spin out of control.”

St. Louis County Police reported breaking it up after getting a call at about 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

Violating the stay at home order can be referred to prosecutors as a Class A Misdemeanor.