St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones working remotely after employee tests positive for COVID-19

ST. LOUIS- An employee in the office of St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones has tested positive, forcing Jones and other staff members to work remotely and isolate, according to our news partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

A spokesperson for Mayor Jones released the following statement to FOX2:

“Late yesterday evening, a member of the mayor’s staff tested positive for COVID-19. The office is following Department of Health guidance and reaching out to potentially exposed individuals. The mayor continues to take precautions, monitor her symptoms and plans to get tested in line with CDC recommendations.”

I planned to visit a series of community vaccination sites this weekend, but out of an abundance of caution, I will not be attending.



If you have not been vaccinated yet, get the facts and do so as soon as possible. It’s your best protection against illness and hospitalization. — Mayor Tishaura O. Jones (@saintlouismayor) August 6, 2021

The Mayor’s office is not commenting on how many people in the office may have come into contact with the staff member, or how many people in the office are now working remotely.

Jones has called a news conference via Zoom for Friday afternoon, following a meeting of the city’s board of Estimate and Apportionment. The Post-Dispatch says she will participate in that meeting virtually.