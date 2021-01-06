St. Louis mayoral candidates down to 4, 3 disqualified

ST. LOUIS – The field of candidates in the St. Louis mayoral race is shrinking after three were disqualified.

The disqualifications are due to the candidates not getting enough signatures on petitions to put them on the ballot for the March 2 primary. This is a new requirement. The Post-Dispatch reports that all citywide candidates have to turn in petitions with signatures from 1,170 registered city voters in order to be on the ballot.

The candidates are looking to replace Lyda Krewson who is not running for re-election.

The three candidates who were disqualified are restaurant owners Dana Kelly and Lassad Jeliti along with barber and beauty shop owner Keith Jefferson.

The four remaining candidates are utility executive Andrew Jones, City Treasurer Tishaura Jones, Aldermanic President Lewis Reed and Alderwoman Cara Spencer.

Reed, Tishaura Jones and Spencer are all Democrats while Andrew Jones was the unsuccessful Republican nominee for mayor in 2017. However, the candidates this year are running without party labels under a new system approved by voters last November.

Under the new set up the top two finishers in the March primary will compete in the April 6 general election.