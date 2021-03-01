St. Louis mayoral candidates share COVID-19 recovery plans

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Voters will narrow down the candidates for St. Louis mayor on Tuesday. Before casting their ballots, voters have many issues to consider, including each candidate’s COVID-19 recovery plan.

In the video above City Treasurer Tishaura Jones, utility executive Andrew Jones, Aldermanic President Lewis Reed, and Alderwoman Cara Spencer share statements on how they plan to address the COVID situation in St. Louis City.

Mayoral Candidate Lewis Reed says, “In order to identify and eliminate health and social inequities resulting in disproportionately higher rates of exposure, illness, and death, I will take on a citywide effort to address health equity.”

He stresses he will focus on building back and growing small businesses and housing and mortgage assistance.

Treasurer Tishaura O. Jones says the best thing to do is “tackle COVID-19 as a region, with partners in St. Louis County and beyond.”

She acknowledges the COVID-19 Taskforce looks forward to working with them to build on the progress being made. Jones also states, she stands ready and equipped with a Master’s in Health Administration and experience in the healthcare sector.

Alderman Cara Spencer said, “If elected mayor I will make an equitable distribution of vaccines my first priority.” She points out that transparency is key for the equitable distribution of vaccines.

And moving forward post-pandemic, Spencer says the federal government will be investing in cities like St. Louis, making it a huge opportunity to grow the city.

Utility Executive Andrew Jones said, “My hope is that we are well into a vaccine distribution plan by the time I take office, but I will follow the evolving CDC guidelines and best practices if we are not.” He plans to partner with community organizations and other city departments to make sure people who want the vaccine can get the vaccine, especially underserved communities.

The primary and general elections for St. Louis City are set for March 2 and April 6, respectively.

FOX 2’s Vic Faust plans to have a conversation with the candidates Monday night. Learn more about their vision for the future and their stance on everything from crime to St. Louis County consolidation. See the conversation Monday at 9:00 p.m. on FOX 2.