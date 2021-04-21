St. Louis Mayor’s 2022 budget proposal includes closing ‘The Workhouse’

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A budget proposal for the 2022 fiscal year from newly elected Mayor Tishaura Jones outlines a plan to close “The Workhouse.” The medium-security jail has been a rallying point for activists after inhumane conditions were exposed by FOX 2’s Elliott Davis.

The closing of The Workhouse would save the city $7.8 million, according to St. Louis City estimates. That money would go to balancing the city’s budget and services for detainees. Over a million dollars is slated to support social workers, case management, mental health services, and childcare.

“Since 2016, I have called for the closure of the Workhouse due to inhumane conditions, including broken plumbing, inadequate medical care, moldy food and contaminated water; not to mention a toxic culture of abuse, retaliation and neglect among correctional staff. The injustice caused by these dehumanizing conditions are compounded by the fact that most city detainees have not been convicted of any crime, with an average length of stay running longer than 300 days. I am proud to begin the process of divesting our city from our expensive arrest and incarcerate model, and pledge to shift time, energy and money towards a public safety strategy focused on addressing the root causes of violent crime,” writes Mayor Tishaura Jones.

The budget proposal did not outline where the people in The Workhouse would go after it closes.

The Board of Estimate and Apportionment will hold a budget hearing open to public comment on Friday, April 23 at 10:00 am.