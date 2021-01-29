St. Louis medical pros who got the COVID-19 vaccine last month tell us how they feel now

ST. LOUIS, Mo- RN Jill Kelly got her first dose of the vaccine right before Christmas, and Dr. Kristy Haggett got her first dose just before the new year. Both said they felt pretty good afterwards.

Dr. Haggett said some people may have a sore arm for 24 to 36 hours after.

Haggett said most people she has talked with say they felt fatigued the next day but nothing to any extreme extent. She said it’s more common to have symptoms after the second dose, but that’s not always the case.

Both have already had their second dose, which Kelly said was followed by a brief headache

Kelly and Haggett both highly encourage getting the vaccine when its available.