St. Louis Men’s Group Against Cancer’s check parade delivers $250,000

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – An annual event that awards donations to local charities in St. Louis is getting creative today. A check parade made its way past the St. Louis Men’s Group Against Cancer office.

“St. Louis Men’s Group Against Cancer is a group of men who are raising money for cancer research and care,” says Mike Lefton, President St. Louis Men’s Group Against Cancer. “All the money is spent in the St. Louis area.”

The St. Louis Men’s Group Against Cancer has been a grassroots organization raising funds to fight cancer here in the St. louis’ region for 51 years.

“It’s all about fighting cancer and that’s what we do and do well,” says Guy Philips, on-air personality. “One hundred percent of the money donated minus whatever the expenses for the office go to fight cancer here in St. Louis. And that’s all kinds of cancers. There are no biases when it comes to fighting cancer for the St. Louis men’s group.”

“We go from the major hospitals in St. Louis down to camps,” says Neil Marglous, Chairman St. Louis Men’s Group Against Cancer. “We have ladies’ organizations like Valeda’s Hope in which we supply chairs for ladies who’ve had breast cancer surgery. So, we go from all different sizes.”

That annual luncheon of check presentations offers non-profits the chance to hear how other non-profit organizations are faring and the occasional collaboration. But the two and a half hour event was altered into a nine-minute parade.

In all, 36 vehicles took part in the check parade with over a quarter-million dollars handed out Wednesday morning.