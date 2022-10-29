ST. LOUIS — Join St. Louis area residents in a walk to end Alzheimer’s. Registration begins at 8 a.m., the opening & Promise Garden Ceremony is at 9:30 a.m.

During the walk, a number of people carrying a flower, showing their commitment to ending the disease.

A number of buildings and landmarks across the St. Louis metro area — from downtown to West County, will light up purple to raise awareness.

This includes the Running Man Statue, Enterprise Center, the Civil Courts Building, and City Museum. According to the CDC, as many as 5.8 million Americans were living with Alzheimer’s disease in 2020.

This number is projected to nearly triple to 14 million people by 2060.