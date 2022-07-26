ST. LOUIS – Heavy rainfall and flash flooding leads to various delays in St. Louis Metro transit operations Tuesday morning.

A St. Louis Metro spokesperson says customers who ride the MetroBus, MetroLink and Metro Call-A-Ride should expect significant delays, potentially two hours or more on Tuesday. Flash flooding has led to concerns for commuters on MetroLink tracks and St. Louis area roadways.

As of 10:30 a.m., MetroLink is currently operating between the Central West End and Shiloh-Scott Stations, and between the Shrewsbury-Lansdowne I-44 and Maplewood-Manchester Stations. MetroLink Station Shuttles continue to transport passengers by bus between the Lambert Airport and Central West End Stations. Routes are also ongoing from the Maplewood-Manchester and Central West End Stations.

