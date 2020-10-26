St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force gives update as COVID numbers increase

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force is holding a press briefing Monday afternoon for a COVID update and to hear from those on the frontline and others affected by the pandemic.
The four major health systems (BJC HealthCare, Mercy, SSM Health, St. Luke’s Hospital), has provided new COVID data from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26:
- New hospital admissions decreased from 52 to 46.
- The seven-day moving average of hospital admissions (data lagged two days) increased from 51 to 52 .
- The seven-day moving average of hospitalizations increased from 353 to 360.
- Inpatient confirmed COVID positive hospitalizations increased from 346 to 386.
- Inpatient suspected COVID positive hospitalizations decreased from 86 to 72.
- The number of confirmed COVID positive patients in the ICUs decreased from 101 to 98.
- The number of confirmed COVID positive patients on ventilators increased from 49 to 50.
- Across the system hospitals, 24 COVID-19 patients were discharged Oct. 25, bringing the cumulative number of COVID-19 patients discharged to 7,474.
