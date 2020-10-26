St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force gives update as COVID numbers increase

ST. LOUIS – The Cardinals must watch the Los Angeles Dodgers and Tampa Bay Rays in the World Series. But those who want to watch the Cardinals next season will find the finally complete One Cardinal Way with some of the best views in town.

“If you walk around, you’ll see so many things wrapped into one,” says Bill DeWitt III, St. Louis Cardinals president. “Inside you’ve got hang-out areas and TVs and a coffee bar and indoor-outdoor bar; full-service for residents. There’s a gym on the other side of the building. There are cookout areas outside and turf area with great views and the pool. You sort of have everything.”