St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force holds briefing

ST. LOUIS– The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force is expected to hold a briefing this afternoon. It comes as area hospitals report an increase in new hospital admissions.

Here is the latest data released today:

– New hospital admissions (data lagged two days) increased from 33 yesterday to 45 today.

– The seven-day moving average of hospital admissions (data lagged two days) decreased – from 41* yesterday to 40 today.

– The seven-day moving average of hospitalizations decreased – from 229 yesterday to 226 today.

– Inpatient confirmed COVID positive hospitalizations decreased – from 225 yesterday to 221 today.

– Inpatient suspected COVID positive hospitalizations decreased – from 39 yesterday to 29 today.

– The number of confirmed COVID positive patients in the ICUs increased – from 51 yesterday to 53 today.

– The number of confirmed COVID positive patients on ventilators decreased – from 29 yesterday to 28 today.

– The number of COVID deaths increased – from 2 yesterday to 4 today.

– The seven-day moving average of COVID deaths remains the same at 3 today.

– Across the system hospitals, 36 patients have been discharged, bringing the cumulative number of COVID-19 patients discharged to 21,034.