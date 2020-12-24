St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force incident commander to perform vaccinations today

ST. LOUIS – It is Christmas Eve and the incident commander for the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force Dr. Alex Garza will be at Saint Mary’s Hospital to administer COVID-19 vaccinations to the front-line healthcare workers.

This is a testament to the tireless work the task force has been doing to protect the residents of the St. Louis area.

Garza has continuously given the public updates on the spread of COVID-19 in the community throughout the pandemic.

Now that the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines have been approved, healthcare professionals across the country have been getting vaccinated.

In the St. Louis area 23,000 vaccines have been administered to nursing home residents, nursing home staff and front-line healthcare workers.

At last check, 285 facilities across the state are approved to administer the COVID-19 vaccination. Hundreds of other facilities are waiting to be approved to give the vaccine as well.