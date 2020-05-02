Breaking News
St. Louis COVID-19 task force reports more than 1,300 patients discharged home

ST. LOUIS – Inpatient hospitalizations for COVID-19 have increased in the last 24 hours.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force reports 656 people are in local hospitals as of Saturday, up from 654 patients the day prior.

The task force includes health professionals from the city’s major healthcare systems: BJC, SSM Health, Mercy, and St. Luke’s. They are working as a team to deliver the latest numbers regarding our progress in hospitals during the crisis.

In addition, across all the system hospitals in the task force, 55 COVID-19 patients were discharged yesterday, bringing the cumulative number of patients discharged to 1,375.

The task force will hold its next daily briefing online on Monday at 3:30 p.m. The briefing will be headed by Dr. Alex Garza, the Incident Commander of the task force.

2020 05 02 Briefing Deck by FOX St. Louis on Scribd

