St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force sees coronavirus data trending in the right direction

ST. LOUIS – Coronavirus numbers are trending in the right direction according to Dr. Alex Garza of the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force.

The new daily COVID-19 hospitalizations are at 35 while the seven-day moving average is 41. Garza said even though the seven-day moving average is still above 40 it is at least trending in the right direction.

There are 281 confirmed COVID-19 patients hospitalized currently. 74 are in the ICU and 41 are on ventilators.

Garza reported there are 130 suspected COVID-19 positive patients hospitalized. 19 are in the ICU and 11 are on ventilators.

25 patients were discharged Sunday which puts the total number of people discharged from task force hospitals at 4,269.

Garza hopes residents keep the curve turning downward.

However, he is concerned about the number of new cases in south county, specifically Oakville, Arnold and Sappington.

The seven-day rolling average of bed occupancy is at about seven percent and for ICU capacity it is at 9.4 percent.