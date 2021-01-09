St. Louis metropolitan police officer recovering after being shot in the line of duty

ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis city police officer is recovering after he was shot while responding to a call.

He is the 11th St. Louis city officer to be shot in the line of duty since June.

Chief John Hayden said the officer was shot once in the left leg and fortunately his injuries appear to be non-life threatening. He said he was able to speak with the officer after the shooting and that he was in good spirits.

This incident all unfolded about 7:15 p.m. Friday night on Lebanon Drive, just south of downtown.

Hayden said two officers were responding to a call for a child custody dispute. As the officers were investigating and interviewing people they heard gunfire.

One of the officers felt pain and realized he had been shot in the leg. His partner pulled him to safety and applied a tourniquet to him. Other officers who rushed to the scene to help then transported the injured officer to a hospital for treatment.

Hayden said it’s unclear where the shots came from and how many shots were fired. The preliminary investigation reveals that it does not appear the shots were connected with the original call which the officers responded to.

The officers did not return fire.

Chief Hayden expressed frustration that his officers continue to come under fire.

“I think the point that is most discouraging is the officers are just doing their job. They’re just trying to interview persons. They’re trying to do what the community expects us to do and are coming under gunfire is the message I want to get to the community,” said Hayden.

Mayor Lyda Krewson tweeted last night about the incident. The tweet reading:

“First and foremost, I am thankful that it looks like our young @SLMPD officer will recover after getting shot in the line of duty tonight in LaSalle Park.” She continued, “I’m also incredibly grateful to this officer’s partner for applying aid in the field and immediately acting to get them safety. Even still, I am saddened and disappointed to see continued violence against our law enforcement officers continuing in the new year.”

The wounded male officer is 24 years old and has only been on the force for seven months.

So far there are no suspects.