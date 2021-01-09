St. Louis metropolitan police officer shot Friday night

ST. LOUIS, Mo- The St. Louis Metropolitan police department confirms that an officer has been shot in the leg Friday night.

Police Chief John Hayden told reporters late Friday night that two officers were investigating a child custody dispute on the 900 block of Lebanon around 7:15 pm when they heard gunshots and one of them had been struck in the left leg.

The officer who was hit was dragged to safety by his partner, who also applied a tourniquet, Chief Hayden said. The officer was taken to SLU Hospital, where he is in good spirits and with his parents. The officer is 24 years old and has seven months of service with the department.

It is unclear if the gunfire was related to the child custody dispute.

Chief Hayden said this is the 11th SLMPD officer shot in the last six months.

No suspects are in custody.