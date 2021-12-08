St. Louis mom who brought baby to job interview goes on ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’

ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis mom was featured on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” Wednesday after she went viral on TikTok for taking her toddler son with her to a job interview.

Due to the pandemic, Maggie Mundwiller was laid off from her job as a national sales trainer. She had worked there for 13 years.

Mundwiller’s job search led her to have a first job interview at a company in June 2021 and when she was asked to return for a second interview she was left without a child care option.

The company told her that they are child-friendly and invited her to bring her son, Mylo, to the interview.

Her video shows Mylo dressed in a light blue suit, washed his stroller, and even wrote him a resume.

Mylo’s resume reads:

Objective: To not find a job and eat all the snacks.

Skills:

Can destroy a clean space in 30 seconds

Can take off own diaper

Can say about five words that start with “B” or “D”

Smell flowers with my teeth

Go downstairs while holding my mom’s hand

Can throw a ball

Can spot a dog a mile away

Experience : March 2020 – Present, None

: March 2020 – Present, None Education : Mom & Dad University, GPA 4.0

: Mom & Dad University, GPA 4.0 References: Mom and Dad

“It was a great experience. What a welcoming company culture,” Mundwiller said.

When Kelly Clarkson brings Mundwiller onto the show she is reaching for Mylo who is running off of her lap. He starts to wiggle and run around while Mundwiller and Clarkson speak.

“A little one in a little suit is never not adorable,” Clarkson said.

Mundwiller is also the owner and designer behind 314 handcrafted.