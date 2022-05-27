ST. LOUIS – One of the busiest weekends for travel is right around the corner. With Memorial Day weekend ahead, research shows nearly 80% of American travelers are planning trips in 2022.

WalletHub recently released its report on the 2022 Best Summer Travel Destinations. To help travelers plan the perfect summer getaway, they compared 100 metro areas across 43 key indicators of budget and fun-friendliness. The data set ranges from the cost of the cheapest flight to the number of attractions to COVID-19 cases.

The report recognizes St. Louis as the 20th best summer travel destination. The study recognizes St. Louis for having local costs, weather and attractions within the Top 30 of all surveyed destinations. St. Louis is also recognized as Missouri’s top summer travel destination, just edging out Springfield (26) and Kansas City (52).

The top 20 summer destinations, ranked in order, include:

Orlando, FL

Washington, DC

Tampa, FL

Austin, TX

Salt Lake City, UT

Los Angeles, CA

Honolulu, HI

Minneapolis, MN

Cincinnati, OH

San Antonio, TX

Miami, FL

Charleston, SC

Raleigh, NC

Jacksonville, FL

Philadelphia, PA

Oklahoma City, OK

Tulsa, OK

Knoxville, TN

San Diego, CA

St. Louis, MO

Florida and Texas are home to the most top summer destinations in the US, each state holding at least two metro areas in the top 15. The Los Angeles metro area is claimed as the most attractive destination on the West Coast. Washington, D.C. is named the most attractive destination on the East Coast.