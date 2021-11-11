St. Louis named one of the best winter travel destinations in America

ST. LOUIS — If you’re looking for your next winter vacation, the perfect getaway might be in your hometown. St. Louis ranked high on Wallet Hub’s list of best winter holiday travel destinations for 2021.

The Lou claimed the number four spot on the list of best cold-weather destinations, ranking higher than Chicago and Kansas City, Missouri.

For its report, Wallet Hub focused primarily on the cost and convenience of traveling to each destination rather than scenic quality.

It identified 69 of the most populated metropolitan statistical areas in the U.S., which all have a 50-year average December temperature colder than 46 degrees. Wallet Hub then compared each location across six key dimensions: travel costs and hassles, local costs, attractions, weather, activities, and safety.

Most notably, St. Louis ranked number one in lowest local costs but fell short in the safety category, ranking 27th.

Here are the other metro areas that made the top 10 list of best winter travel destinations for cold-weather lovers:

Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, Georgia Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-Virginia-Maryland-West Virginia New York-Newark-Jersey City, New York-New Jersey-Pennsylvania St. Louis, Missouri-Illinois Albuquerque, New Mexico Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, Illinois-Indiana-Wisconsin Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, Colorado Cincinnati, Ohio-Kentucky-Indiana Kansas City, Missouri-Kansas Boston-Cambridge-Newton, Massachusetts-New Hampshire

Not a fan of the cold? You might want to consider traveling to Austin, Texas, as it topped Wallet Hub’s list of best winter vacation destinations for warm-weather lovers. Las Vegas, San Diego, Dallas, and Houston rounded out the top five, respectively.