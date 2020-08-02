St.Louis native, Bob Behnken, returns to Earth

ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis native will return home from a long work trip. He was aboard the international space station.

NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley are on board the SpaceX Crew Dragon, the first commercial spacecraft mission with humans on board.

It’s been docked at the International Space Station for the past 2 months. Last night, around 6:30 p.m. cst, it unlatched to begin the 19-hour journey back to Earth.

The capsule and its crew and are scheduled to splash down off the coast of Florida at 1:48 p.m. CST on Sunday.



Bob Behnken was born in St. Ann and attended Washington University in St. Louis.

This will be the first sea landing for U.S. astronauts since 1975.

NASA will have a live stream of the event. You can watch it here:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCLA_DiR1FfKNvjuUpBHmylQ