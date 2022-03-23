ST. LOUIS–A 1983 graduate of Villa Duchesne is in line to continue what has turned into a bipartisan tradition over the past few decades. President Joe Biden last week nominated Candace Bond, a former media executive now a real estate and community development advisor in Los Angeles to become the next U.S. ambassador to Trinidad and Tobago.

A confirmation hearing before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee has not been scheduled.

Bond, 56, is currently President and CEO of AESA Inc., a Los Angeles-based real estate consulting firm. According to her AESA bio:

“Prior to founding AESA, Candace served as Vice President and General Manager of Essence Entertainment. In this position she was responsible for the day-to-day management and oversaw targeted audience outreach as well as the development of all business initiatives in the areas of film, television, music, radio and live entertainment. She oversaw the production of the Essence Music Festival, the nation’s largest family music festival in New Orleans, LA achieving record breaking attendance, revenue and profitability. She also produced the Essence Music Festival TV Special and the Essence Awards, delivering its first ever profit since its inception.”

Bond is also a former executive at Motown Records.

Trinidad and Tobago is under a Do Not Travel advisory, according to the State Department, due to COVID-19 and there are specific areas for concern “due to crime, terrorism and kidnapping.”

According to the State Department:

The United States and Trinidad and Tobago enjoy cordial relations based on a shared commitment to democracy, mutually beneficial trade, and close security cooperation via the Caribbean Basin Security Initiative (CBSI), the U.S. government’s regional citizen security and development program. The two countries have an extradition and mutual legal assistance treaty as well as agreements on maritime cooperation and tax information exchange. Large numbers of U.S. citizens and permanent residents of Trinbagonian origin live in the United States (primarily in New York and Florida), which keeps cultural ties strong. About 10,000 U.S. citizens visit Trinidad and Tobago on vacation or for business every year, and more than 12,500 American citizens are residents.

If confirmed, Bond would follow the path of others from the St. Louis area or with ties to the region. Sam Fox and Ann Wagner served as ambassadors to Belgium and Luxembourg respectively during the George W. Bush administration. Kevin O’Malley served as ambassador to Ireland during the Obama administration, and Kyle McCarter, a former state lawmaker from St. Clair County, served as the envoy to Kenya during the Trump administration.

In December, the Senate confirmed the nomination of Washington University graduate Brian Shukan to serve as the U.S. ambassador to Benin.