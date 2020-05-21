St. Louis native will be aboard historic NASA, SpaceX launch May 27

ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis native is now less than a week away from a historic launch into space.

Pattonville High School alumni Robert Behnken will be onboard a SpaceX’s Crew Dragon capsule when its launched by NASA Wednesday, May 27.

Behnken and his fellow astronaut Douglas Hurley arrived at Kennedy Space Center Wednesday afternoon. Their mission dubbed Demo-2 will take them to the international space station.

They will lift off on a Falcon 9 rocket at 4:32 p.m., from Launch Complex 39A in Florida, for an extended stay at the space station for the Demo-2 mission. The specific duration of the mission is to be determined.

This is the fifth time in history that Americans have been launched on a new space vehicle.

BREAKING: On May 27, @NASA will once again launch American astronauts on American rockets from American soil! With our @SpaceX partners, @Astro_Doug and @AstroBehnken will launch to the @Space_Station on the #CrewDragon spacecraft atop a Falcon 9 rocket. Let's #LaunchAmerica 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/RINb3mfRWI — Jim Bridenstine (@JimBridenstine) April 17, 2020