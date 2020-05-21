Breaking News
St. Louis native will be aboard historic NASA, SpaceX launch May 27

ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis native is now less than a week away from a historic launch into space.

Pattonville High School alumni Robert Behnken will be onboard a SpaceX’s Crew Dragon capsule when its launched by NASA Wednesday, May 27.

Behnken and his fellow astronaut Douglas Hurley arrived at Kennedy Space Center Wednesday afternoon. Their mission dubbed Demo-2 will take them to the international space station.

They will lift off on a Falcon 9 rocket at 4:32 p.m., from Launch Complex 39A in Florida, for an extended stay at the space station for the Demo-2 mission. The specific duration of the mission is to be determined.

This is the fifth time in history that Americans have been launched on a new space vehicle.

