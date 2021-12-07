St. Louis needs your help redesigning Steinberg Ice Rink for year-round activities

ST. LOUIS — The City of St. Louis and Forest Park Forever is looking for ways to transform the Steinberg Ice Rink into an all-season complex, and they need the public’s help.

A design team comprised of architects, engineers, and consultants will use the community’s input to decide which types of activities and programs will attract guests year-round.

“What would you want besides ice skating? We will always have ice skating and then what will you want the rest of the year? What would encourage you to stop and hang out on the east side of the park,” said Lesley Hoffarth, president and executive director for Forest Park Forever. “It can be a great hub of activity.”

Forest Park Forever said the development of the site into a year-round attraction dates back to the mid-1990s when the Forest Park Master Plan was first developed.

“The idea of Steinberg being open and vibrant year-round actually goes back to the master plan from 1995,” said Hoffarth. “If you remember the park was crumbling back, then and a two-year process established everything the community wanted to see in Forest Park. So, we’re continuing to work our way through that list. We’re very excited.”

James Wehrenbrecht, who has used the outdoor rink for over 50 years, said he has one piece of advice.

“Figure out a way to get the season passes back again,” says Wehrenbrecht. “We always got the season passes because we skate all the time. They take good care of the ice and if they can use it in the summer for shuffleboard or basketball I don’t care. The more the merrier.”



The City of St. Louis, Forest Park Forever, and public donations will pay for the yet undetermined cost of the development.

The preferred design concept is scheduled for approval during summer 2022.

If you’d like a say in the matter, visit: www.forestparkforever.org/steinberg