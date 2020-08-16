St. Louis new hospital admissions decrease from Saturday to Sunday, seven-day average rises

ST. LOUIS – Although new coronavirus hospital admissions decreased from 39 Saturday to 37 Sunday, the seven-day moving average of hospital admissions has increased to 41 according to the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force.

As of Sunday morning, August 16 the total number of COVID-19 cases in Missouri is at 66,397 with 1,346 deaths.

The task force said there are 273 COVID-19 positive patients in BJC HealthCare, Mercy, SSM Health, and the St. Luke’s Hospital systems. 75 patients are in the ICU and 40 are on ventilators. The number of patients on ventilators was at 45 Saturday.

Within those healthcare systems, 33 patients were discharged Saturday bringing the total number of patients discharged from hospitals during the pandemic to 4,521.

The next live-streamed task force briefing hosted by Dr. Alex Garza will be Monday, August 24 at 3:30 p.m.