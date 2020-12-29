St. Louis New Year’s Eve celebrations

ST. LOUIS – New Year’s Eve will look very different this year. Many may choose to not even celebrate or to just have a comfy night in on the couch.

But for others, there are still some events going on around St. Louis with COVID-19 mitigation protocols in place.

Grafton Fireworks

10:00 p.m. at Lighthouse Park near the largest American Flag on the Mississippi River

NYE at The Lemp Mansion

Reservations for lunch 11:00 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Reservations for dinner 5:30 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

New Year’s Eve Skating at Steinberg

10:00 a.m. to 12:30 a.m.

Party Favors and Noisemakers

Finish Line 2020 run at Cedar Lake Cellars

Go on a run and then enjoy some beverages

7:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Jazz St. Louis NYE Spectacular

Livestream the music from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.