St. Louis New Year’s Eve celebrations

ST. LOUIS – New Year’s Eve will look very different this year. Many may choose to not even celebrate or to just have a comfy night in on the couch.

But for others, there are still some events going on around St. Louis with COVID-19 mitigation protocols in place.

  • Grafton Fireworks
    10:00 p.m. at Lighthouse Park near the largest American Flag on the Mississippi River
  • NYE at The Lemp Mansion
    Reservations for lunch 11:00 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.
    Reservations for dinner 5:30 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

