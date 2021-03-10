St. Louis-NFL lawsuit won’t go to trial until at least January

ST. LOUIS–The lawsuit seeking damages for St. Louis interests over Stan Kroenke’s move of the Rams back to Los Angeles, which was scheduled to go to trial in October, now will not be heard until at least January, due to coronavirus concerns.

In a teleconference with St. Louis circuit judge Christopher McGraugh, Jim Bennett, an attorney for the plaintiffs, said they were prepared to attempt to try the case in October as scheduled, while Rams attorney Robert Haar argued a start on January 10 was “much more realistic.”

McGraugh told counsel there had been discussion in the courthouse that jury trials could be delayed until June or July.

The bulk of Wednesday’s hearing, addressed the process of jury selection, and how questionnaires could be used to help identify potential jurors before they are examined in court. One of the questions in the questionnaire would likely involve the question of hardship–would a juror be available for the length of a trial. Bennett said plaintiffs would need four weeks, while Haar said the defendants needed more time to consider it.

Attorneys for the NFL interests, who have had several attempts to move the case out of St. Louis rejected, several times Wednesday described the expected challenges of seating an impartial jury here, with attorney Gerard Carmody citing “the bias issue.”

The sides agreed to have draft questions for a questionnaire ready for McGraugh’s review, by late July.

“I hope someday we can all be in the same courtroom together,” Judge McGraugh said as the teleconference ended.