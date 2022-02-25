St. Louis-area nonprofit halts operations at Chernobyl plant after Russian invasion

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis area-based nonprofit has immediately suspended its humanitarian operations at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine after it was seized by the Russian military Thursday.
Clean Futures Fund provides international support for communities affected by industrial accidents. The agency also established a healthcare program that supplies Chernobyl workers with medication for chronic illnesses like diabetes and thyroid disease.
In an announcement on Friday, Clean Futures Fund said it was forced to suspend operations at Chernobyl this week and that several plant workers were still inside the facility.
“They are now trapped, without access to food, medication, or a means to reunite with their families,” the agency said in a press release.
Chernobyl, located north of Ukraine’s capital Kyiv, is the site of the world’s worst nuclear disaster. Aside from supporting plant workers, Clean Futures Fund provides basic necessities like food and veterinary care to help stray dogs and cats inside the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone.
The agency said if Russian forces don’t withdraw from Ukraine, the outlook would be “dire.”
“The families that we have supported for the last five years will be left to source and pay for their own lifesaving medications, and the dogs will be left to fend for themselves without food or medical support, in what is still the harsh months of winter,” said Jennifer Betz, a board member of Clean Futures Fund.
U.S. intelligence officials have expressed concerns that Kyiv could fall to Russia within days, according to multiple reports. Russian troops were also seen moving onto Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, the Associated Press reported.
Pentagon officials said this was the first phase of a Russian war whose ultimate aim appeared to be “decapitation” of the Ukrainian government, meaning the removal by force of its elected leadership.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.