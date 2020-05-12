St. Louis offering free PPE to small businesses

ST. LOUIS – The city of St. Louis is doing its part to help keep some small businesses safe during the pandemic.

Beginning Thursday, small businesses located in the city with no more than 10 employees and sole proprietors will have access to free personal protective equipment (PPE) like face masks and latex gloves. To be considered for the PPE, you have to fill out an online request form with the city health department.

Additional instructions will be provided to small businesses approximately 24 hours after their request form is received and processed.

Businesses will need to be able to pick up their PPE healthy restart packs at one of the following locations during the listed times and dates:

• 1408 N. Kingshighway Blvd. (10 a.m. – 2 p.m. on may 14, may 15, or may 18)

• 3115 S. Grand Blvd. (10 a.m. – 2 p.m. on may 14, may 15, or may 18)

• 1520 Market St. (9 a.m. – 4 p.m. on may 14, may 15, or may 18)

Please note that these packs do not apply to medical or dental offices. Additionally, non-urgent healthcare workers should continue to seek PPE through their local public health departments.