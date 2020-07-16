St. Louis offering rent and mortgage relief for those struggling during pandemic

ST. LOUIS – Help is now available for St. Louis City residents struggling to cover mortgage or rent payments due to the pandemic.

Our partners at the Post- Dispatch report, residents can now apply for up to $3,500 in aid. The city has allocated $5.4 million of its Cares Act funding to this program.

Applicants must demonstrate financial hardship due to the coronavirus. Up to three months of rent or mortgage payments can be paid per household and all payments will be made directly to the landlord or the mortgage lender.

After applying a City CARES representative will contact applicants to schedule an appointment to provide detailed information and later let them know if they are approved for aid.

To apply click here.