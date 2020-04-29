St. Louis County officer charged with involuntary manslaughter in 2019 death of 12-year-old

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The Circuit Attorney’s Office has charged a St. Louis County officer with involuntary manslaughter in the death of a 12-year-old. Akeelah Jackson, 12, was critically injured in 2019 by a St. Louis County Police SUV. She was hit at Halls Ferry Road and Canaan Avenue.

Police say Officer Preston Marquart’s lights and sirens were not activated when a suspect with questionable vehicle registration was pursued.

A data box from the police vehicle determined the pursuit lasted 32 seconds and reach a peak speed of 59 miles per hour in 30 mile per hour zone.

The officer was placed on administrative leave after the collision. He has since been assigned to the department’s Division of Patrol.