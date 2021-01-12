St. Louis officers assaulted while detaining suspects in a shots fired call

ST. LOUIS – Officers were assaulted by the occupants of a vehicle when responding to a shots fired call in the 1400 block of Hickory Lane Monday night.
When officers arrived at the scene they were investigating a nearby vehicle with five people inside armed with firearms. Police said while the officers attempted to interview and detain the people inside the vehicle they were assaulted by those same people “as well as residents who punched, pushed and scratched officers to avoid detection of the weapons inside the vehicle.”
Police said two officers suffered minor injuries to their faces. No one was taken to the hospital.
Two juveniles and one adult have been taken into custody. Another juvenile fled the scene.
The investigation is ongoing.
