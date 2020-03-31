St. Louis officials restrict traffic in parks in effort to make social distancing easier

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - City officials are expanding restrictions at some local parks by closing roads to make social distancing easier.

The barricades are set up to keep vehicles out and allow walkers, runners and bikers to use the sidewalk and road space.

The decision to close some park roads was made by Mayor Lyda Krewson on Monday. According to Krewson roads in O’fallon Park, Willmore Park and Fairground Park will be closed. All roads in Carondelet Park except for the commonly used cut-through of Grand will also be closed.

In Forest Park, the closures are mostly happening on the west side of the park involving Fine Arts Drive, Government Drive, and Lagoon Drive.

Already in all city parks, playgrounds and courts are closed. Most of the mandates that have gone in place are effective until at least April 22.