St. Louis only has enough CARES Act grants for 800 businesses – A meeting may change that

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Board of Aldermen President Lewis Reed will push today for more CARES Act funding to go to small businesses in the city.

The COVID-19 special committee is set to meet today on the matter. Reed will make a formal request for an additional $1 million to be allocated to the St. Louis City Small Business Grant Fund.

Since July the St. Louis Development Corporation has received more than 1,400 applications for the $5,000 small business grant. They currently only have enough funds to help 800 businesses.