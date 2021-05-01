St. Louis organizations unite to bring COVID vaccines to Peabody housing community

ST. LOUIS – We’ve heard of multiple mass vaccination events happening, but what happens if people can’t get out to those sites? There are a couple of groups that came together to bring a mass vaccination event to the Peabody housing community.

The Demetrious Johnson Foundation was one of those organizations helping to get vaccines in the community.

“I’m here to tell people in my community, which I grew up in, that they need to get this vaccine, man, you’ve got to get it, man, to save other people’s lives,” founder Demetrious Johnson said.

Getting vaccinated has been easier for some than others.

“The city of St. Louis is at 30%. That’s too low,” CEO South City Hospital Greg Brentano said. “So we decided we’d bring the vaccines out to the community today.”

For those who may not be able to get out and get a shot, vaccinations were brought directly to them Saturday at the Peabody Public Housing Complex.

“It’s important for us to take it to their level and be where they are,” Johnson said. “We’re bringing it here making it very convenient they can walk here, we’re going to make it a party because we’re celebrating life today.”

The Demetrius Johnson Foundation, South City Hospital, St. Louis City NAACP, and the St. Louis Housing Authority made it all possible as people enjoyed music, food, and vaccinations.

“With ‘us coming to you,’ that means that you can easily walk out your door, you’re in the neighborhood, come to get your vaccination, and you’re done,” vaccine recipient Dawnyelle Williams said.

The goal was to get 1,000 people vaccinated.

For those who couldnt come in and get a shot, organizers went door to door offering one.

“One of our main goals is to give better access to quality health care and included in that is getting better access to the vaccines,” Brentano said.

