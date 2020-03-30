St. Louis Outlet Mall in Hazelwood temporarily closed

HAZELWOOD, Mo. – The St. Louis Outlet Mall ownership group has decided to temporarily close its Hazelwood location. They said the closure is in response to the growing concerns around the COVID-19 global pandemic, and in accordance with the Missouri state mandate.
Mason Asset Management and Namdar Realty Group issued this statement:
“We have been closely tracking developments related to COVID-19 and have been following the guidance of authorities, ensuring that above all else, our patrons, merchants, and employees are safe and healthy. The situation has indeed evolved, and in accordance with the state mandate and with our community in mind, we have temporarily closed all Missouri malls until further notice. We sincerely appreciate our diligent team’s work in maintaining a safe and clean environment over the last few weeks, and we hope to re-open as soon as possible.”