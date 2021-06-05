St. Louis package thieves may be following delivery trucks

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Police are trying to identify a man who was caught on a doorbell camera stealing a package from a home in The Grove neighborhood.

The victims don’t believe their house or package was targeted. They think the thief was following the Fed-Ex delivery truck and picking packages up along the way as they were getting dropped off.

Bryan King and his wife have been living on Castleman Avenue in The Grove for a little over two years. He says that it is a very quiet, clean, and safe neighborhood. His wife was expecting a package to be delivered on Tuesday. She received a notification from Fed-Ex that it had been dropped off, but they never saw it.

Sure enough, they checked their doorbell camera and clearly saw a man get out of his car and run up to the porch. He took the package not even 10 minutes after it had been delivered.

King says they never thought this would happen to them but was reminded crime can happen anywhere.

“My wife got home from work and said, ‘Did you bring my package in?’ I beat her home by about a half an hour and we sifted through the doorbell footage and saw what happened,” said King.

Police are still looking for the suspect. If you are expecting a delivery at a time you know you won’t be home, you can always ask the delivery company to leave it with a neighbor or ask family or friends to be there around the time it arrives. This may help to avoid your packages getting stolen.