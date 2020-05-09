St. Louis Pandemic task force reports increase of hospitalizations

A picture taken at the Centre hospitalier universitaire (CHU) hospital in Les Abymes on the French oversea island of La Guadeloupe on April 9, 2020 shows a room in the reanimation ward during the outbreak of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). – There have so far been 13 coronavirus deaths in the overseas territories, mainly on the Caribbean islands of Guadeloupe, Martinique and St Martin. (Photo by Cedrick Isham CALVADOS / AFP) (Photo by CEDRICK ISHAM CALVADOS/AFP via Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS – Inpatient hospitalizations for COVID-19 have slightly increased in the last 24 hours.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force reports 540 people are in local hospitals as of Saturday, up from 506 patients the day prior.

The task force includes health professionals from the city’s major healthcare systems: BJC, SSM Health, Mercy, and St. Luke’s. They are working as a team to deliver the latest numbers regarding our progress in hospitals during the crisis.

In addition, the number of patients in ICUs has decreased slightly, from 133 on Friday to 138 today. The number of people on ventilators has gone up, from 104 to 108 on Saturday.

Across all the system hospitals in the task force, 39 COVID-19 patients were discharged on Friday, bringing the total number of COVID-19 patients discharged to 1,648.

The task force will hold its next daily briefing online on Monday at 3:30 p.m. The briefing will be headed by Dr. Alex Garza, the Incident Commander of the task force.