St. Louis parking app users hit by security breach

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – You may want to change your password if you use an app to park in St. Louis. The developers behind the ParkLouie app say that there was a security breach in March. They say no credit card information was leaked but basic user information like email addresses, phone numbers, and license plate IDs may have been accessed. Some home addresses were also shared.

The City of St. Louis partners with ParkMobile to help people access metered parking with their phones. All you need to do is type in the numbers listed on the meter’s sign and pay through the app. It makes parking easy but it comes with a risk if the data leaks to the wrong people.

ParkMobile says that this month’s break was linked to third-party software they use. They were able to fix the issue and are monitoring their systems for more issues. The company has also contacted law enforcement about the breach.

ParkMobile is asking customers to change their passwords out of an abundance of caution. Here are instructions on how to do that.

Your password is encrypted in their system. So, if a hacker has the information it is not likely that they will be able to access it. The company also does not collect Social Security numbers, driver’s license numbers, or dates of birth.