ST. LOUIS–The Wohl Community Center on Saturday hosted the first of what will be six job fairs for the city of St. Louis, looking for employees in the city’s Department of Parks, Recreation and Forestry.

The jobs, which start at $15 per hour, include lifeguards, part and time and full-time utility workers and tree trimmers.

The first to arrive at Saturday’s event were Charles Brown and his 16-year-old son Chase, who filled out an application to be a lifeguard.

“I am very proud to be here. This is my third time taking my kid to get a job; I have three other kids who now – I take them to get they first jobs, and then I make sure they get there and get they first check,” Charles Brown said.

There are more job fairs planned across the city through March…and into April and May as the region heads into spring and summer.

Another job fair is scheduled for next Saturday at the Tandy Recreation Center from 11am to 2pm.