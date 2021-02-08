St. Louis pet shelter workers find frozen dog family while checking for strays

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The temperatures are dropping and pet shelter workers are warning people not to leave their dogs and cats out in the cold. Stray Rescue of St. Louis says that they recently found frozen dogs.

An Instagram post from Stray Rescue states:

“This morning, Donna was out checking for any cold strays who needed help. She stopped on the side of the road when she saw a doghouse, sitting in the middle of nowhere. She walked up to it, and saw straw sticking out of the front. Dread and heaviness filled her when she realized it was not empty. It hurts us to even type these words. Inside was a beautiful white dog with a collar, frozen to death. With her were newborn puppies, also frozen to death.” Together, they lifted the entire doghouse into the Jeep. They brought the whole family back to Stray Rescue so we can have them cremated and at least give them dignity in death. It’s obvious the doghouse was dumped here, as it is nowhere near any houses or property. We are so sorry to give you this horrific and sickening news, but this is reality. This is why we beg people to bring their pets in during these dangerous and deadly temperatures. Even if you have to put them in your basement – do it. They will not survive in these temperatures. Please. So we don’t have gut-wrenching mornings like this. Doghouses and straw are NOT ENOUGH WHEN IT’S THIS COLD. BRING YOUR PETS INSIDE. They are suffering. ​💔” Stray Rescue

“They were discarded like trash. They didn’t deserve it. If anyone simply cannot bring their pets inside and are willing to surrender them, we will take them here at Stray Rescue,” writes Executive Director Cassady Caldwell.

Stray Rescue has named the mom ‘Heaven’ and her newborn ‘Baby Angel’. They are asking for foster families to volunteer to help take care of the dogs. The shelter is full. They provide everything needed to help the pets. You can become a foster family if you live outside the state of Missouri. To sign up to foster: Strayrescue.org/become-a-foster-parent