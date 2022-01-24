St. Louis pitmaster to show off skills on Food Network show

ST. LOUIS – One of the top pitmasters in the country lives right here in St. Louis and he is getting some national attention. James Boatright finished in the top 10 of a competition on Netflix’s “The Great American Barbecue Showdown“.

Boatright didn’t win the top spot, but he has been asked to show off his skills on “Fire Masters”, a barbecue show on Food Network Canada. His episode is set to premiere in the spring. You can watch past episodes of Fire Masters here on The Cooking Channel.

Boatright told KMOX that he is so busy now he had to stop working as a security guard at the Riverview Gardens School District’s main office.

He is now launching a new website for his Boataright’s BBQ brand. You can also keep up with him on his Facebook page to find out where he is cooking and updates on his TV appearances.