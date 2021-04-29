St. Louis pizza helps Missouri make top ten list

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Food & Wine Magazine has released a list of the “Ten best pizza states in America” and names the best pizza in every state. Restaurants in the St. Louis area helped Missouri make the top ten. Illinois ranks even higher in the ranking at #4 but Chicago and its suburbs is the home to many of the top pizza joints.

That makes a lot of sense when you look at the list. Many of the top pizza’s typify a certain style like New York, Detroit, Chicago, Philadelphia, or St. Louis. But, the top two pies take the cake. They’re from New Jersey and Connecticut. The New York adjacent states seem to have a competitive edge on the Big Apple.

St. Louis style pizza is the focus of the magazine’s prominent Missouri mention. Imo’s is recognized as the most prominent with 100 Midwestern locations serving provel on a thin crust. But, Faraci’s, Frank & Helen’s, Liliana’s Italian Kitchen, Melo’s Pizzeria, Union Loafers, and Noto Italian Restaurant are singled out as representing the region’s style.

Missouri excerpt from Food & Wine:

“Imo’s is the most high-profile Provel pusher; the right way to eat a St. Louis pie is to load your pizza up with stuff. Not just any stuff—follow everyone else’s lead and get a Deluxe pie, overloaded with sausage, bacon, and veggies; it’s a killer combo of tastes and textures. You’ll see why St. Louisans love their pizza so much, to the point where they order it over the internet, once they move to other places. “

Food & Wine

Read more from Food & Wine’s article on the “Ten best pizza states in America” and find out more about which restaurants made the listed here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

About FOX 2 News

FOX 2 and KPLR 11 in St. Louis cover the news in Missouri and Illinois. There are over 68 hours of live news and local programming on-air each week. Our website and live video streams operate 24/7. Download our apps for alerts and follow us on social media for updates in your feed.

President Harry Truman said: “It is amazing what you can accomplish if you do not care who gets the credit.” That spirit is alive and well at Fox 2. Our teamwork is on display each and every day.

Our news slogan is: “Coverage You Can Count On.” We quite frankly are too busy to worry about who gets the credit. Our main concern is serving the viewer.

We go where the stories take us. Whether it be Washington, D.C when a Belleville man opened fire during a congressional baseball game practice or to Puerto Rico where local Ameren crews restored power after more than 5 months in the dark.

Coverage You Can Count On means “Waking up your Day” with our top-rated morning show. From 4:00 am-10:00 am we are leading the way with breaking news. But our early morning crew also knows how to have some fun! Our strong commitment to the communities we serve is highlighted with our Friday neighborhood shows.

Our investigative unit consists of three reporters. Elliott Davis focuses on government waste, Chris Hayes is our investigative reporter, and Mike Colombo is our consumer reporter. They work in unison with the news department by sharing resources and ideas.

We continue to cover breaking news aggressively and relied on our seasoned journalists to make a difference with the stories we covered. The shooting of Arnold Police Officer Ryan O’Connor is just one example of that. Jasmine Huda was the only reporter who had exclusive access to the O’Connor family during his amazing rehabilitation in Colorado.

Last, but certainly not least, FOX 2 and KPLR 11 are committed to covering local politics. We host debates among candidates and have the most extensive presidential election coverage. Our commitment to politics isn’t just during an election year. We produce two political shows that air every weekend.

Popular

Latest News

More News