St. Louis pizza helps Missouri make top ten list

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Food & Wine Magazine has released a list of the “Ten best pizza states in America” and names the best pizza in every state. Restaurants in the St. Louis area helped Missouri make the top ten. Illinois ranks even higher in the ranking at #4 but Chicago and its suburbs is the home to many of the top pizza joints.

That makes a lot of sense when you look at the list. Many of the top pizza’s typify a certain style like New York, Detroit, Chicago, Philadelphia, or St. Louis. But, the top two pies take the cake. They’re from New Jersey and Connecticut. The New York adjacent states seem to have a competitive edge on the Big Apple.

St. Louis style pizza is the focus of the magazine’s prominent Missouri mention. Imo’s is recognized as the most prominent with 100 Midwestern locations serving provel on a thin crust. But, Faraci’s, Frank & Helen’s, Liliana’s Italian Kitchen, Melo’s Pizzeria, Union Loafers, and Noto Italian Restaurant are singled out as representing the region’s style.

It’s something about those corner pieces. 📸 memphisfoodie901_ pic.twitter.com/6WG6uIYIK4 — Imo's Pizza (@imospizza) April 26, 2021

Missouri excerpt from Food & Wine:

“Imo’s is the most high-profile Provel pusher; the right way to eat a St. Louis pie is to load your pizza up with stuff. Not just any stuff—follow everyone else’s lead and get a Deluxe pie, overloaded with sausage, bacon, and veggies; it’s a killer combo of tastes and textures. You’ll see why St. Louisans love their pizza so much, to the point where they order it over the internet, once they move to other places. “ Food & Wine

Read more from Food & Wine’s article on the “Ten best pizza states in America” and find out more about which restaurants made the listed here.

BREAKING: the best pizza state in america is new jersey. via @foodandwine (cc @NJGov)https://t.co/bDpOYrOJba — maria yagoda (@mariayagoda) April 29, 2021