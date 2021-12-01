St. Louis planning panel approves Topgolf rezoning project

ST. LOUIS–After years of rumored interest in opening a second location in the St. Louis region and the first in the city itself, a potential Topgolf sports entertainment complex took a concrete step forward Wednesday.

Our news partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch report that a proposal to rezone 14 acres at Compton and Chouteau “to develop a 68,000 square foot, three-story outdoor recreation and entertainment center” unanimously passed the city’s planning commission Wednesday. City officials confirmed to the paper that the project was indeed for a Topgolf.

According to city planning documents, the land is “currently in operation as industrial uses and vacant properties. The initiated parcel are currently vacant and used for right-of-way for the Compton Avenue Bridge.”

The property falls within the larger Midtown Redevelopment area, with city planning documents noting,

“This large area is primarily viewed as a location for significant new development and possible repurposing of selective existing development that could include commercial, residential, and office uses. The intent would be to take advantage of the proximity to the Grand MetroLink station and the proposed Great Rivers Greenway trail system. Any development along Grand Boulevard should help create an enhanced physical and activity bridge between I-64 and Chouteau Avenue”

A mixed use project that would bring a second Target location to the city was just announced earlier this fall.

Topgolf’s first St. Louis location opened in Chesterfield Valley in 2018, just as the PGA Championship was held in West St. Louis County at Bellerive Country Club.