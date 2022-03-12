St. Louis police: 16-year-old shot, killed late Friday

ST. LOUIS–Homicide investigators are trying to find out why a 16-year-old was shot and killed Friday night in downtown St. Louis.

Police say they were called to the Ely Walker Lofts at 1520 Washington Avenue just after 10:15 pm Friday where they found a victim with gunshot wounds in the lobby. Terrion Smith, 16, was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency crews.

Police have limited suspect information and are asking anyone with information to call the Homicide Division at 314-444-5371. You can also call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS. and remain anonymous.