ST. LOUIS- Police say the mother of a Lift For Life Academy student will not face charges after a 6-year-old girl brought a loaded weapon to the school Thursday morning.

St. Louis Police Juvenile Detectives responded to the school after the child showed the gun to a teacher.

Police believe she found the gun in her mother’s car and put it in her backpack without her mother’s knowledge.

A police statement indicates disciplinary action was taken by the school.