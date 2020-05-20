St. Louis police arrest dozens, seizes illegal drugs in crackdown on street racing

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis City Police are cracking down on illegal street racing in Downtown St. Louis.

Since we’ve aired this video, authorities have made more than a dozen arrests and seized a large number of drugs.

Business owners following Fox 2’s initial reports say it’s been pretty quiet in Downtown St. Louis on the weekends lately and when it does get loud police are right there is put an end to it.

“This is something that we’ve had to deal with historically around this time of the year,” said Lt.-Col Rochelle Jones.

Jones is heading specialized enforcement.

She says over the last few weeks, they stepped up efforts to put an end to the unsafe driving.

“It’s a big team effort.”

Mobile reserve, SWAT, K-9 and specialized forces are all hands-on deck and it’s bringing results.

On May 6, police made 25 arrest, towed 19 cars and seized 16 weapons and illegal substances.

Then 5 days later, authorities arrested 6 people, recovered 5 weapons and towed several cars and ATV’s.

Then most recently, this past weekend where another round of arrest happened and the seizure of even more illegal drugs.

“Heroin, fentanyl, marijuana there’s a lot of illegal guns and they’re driving very fast at a very fast pace,” said Jones.

It appears St. Louis isn’t the only place with the problem.

In Denver, Colorado, police had to shut down an illegal street racing show and in Atlanta 44 people were arrested after a street racing mayhem.

Boredom due to COVID-19 is being blamed in those areas, but St. Louis police say the problem here is a bit more complex.

They believe its young people not taking into account their safety and others.

Still, police say no exceptions will be made.

“They’ve got to be abiding by the law,”said Jones. “If they don’t, they’re going to be arrested.”

St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson released this statement about police’s efforts:

“These gatherings were not only reckless but also dangerous and a risk to the public’s health. Thank you to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department for protecting and serving our community every day.”

