ST. LOUIS–One man is in custody after St. Louis police say he tried to carjack two officers who were in a fully marked police car.

Officers were responding to a call for shots fired in the area of Chouteau and 7th around 3 am Saturday morning when police say a man stepped into traffic at Chouteau, walked to the passenger side of the police vehicle and pointed a handgun at them.

According to a police summary of the incident, ” The officers were able to maneuver out of harm’s way while the suspect simultaneously discovered he was attempting to carjack a fully marked police car. The suspect took off running.”

Assisting officers found the suspect and took him into custody. No injuries were reported.