St. Louis police believe same man tied to downtown robbery, stabbing cases

ST. LOUIS–Police are asking for the public’s help in locating the man they believe robbbed a man and a woman on the Gateway Arch grounds on Wednesday and stabbed a man on Thursday at Laclede’s Landing.

Police say a man and a woman both in their 50s were walking on the grounds at 100 Washington Avenue Wednesday night at 7:40 when a suspect pointed a gun and demanded a wallet. Police say the suspect hit the man with the gun before the victim gave up his wallet. The suspect ran from the scene.

On Thursday afternoon at approximately 2:50 pm, police were called to Laclede’s Landing Blvd near Lumiere Place Blvd. where a man was found with several stab wounds to his arms and upper body. The victim told police he was stabbed after a struggle over a weapon after the suspect brought him to that location with the weapon and told him to get items from a wooded area.

Related Content St. Louis police investigating armed robbery at Gateway Arch grounds

The victim escaped and was taken to the hospital.

Anyone with information should call the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department’s 4th District at (314) 444-2500. If you’d like to remain anonymous, you can call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).