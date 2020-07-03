Breaking News
St. Louis police bust man with trunk full of fireworks

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department posted a photo via Facebook Friday morning of some of the illegal fireworks confiscated in a bust.

Police said the fireworks were seized after seeing a man selling fireworks on Delor Street and Spring Avenue around 8:00 p.m.

The 44-year-old male was summonsed and released.

The department reminds of the dangers of fireworks and said the contraband was seized, with assistance from their bomb squad.

They are asking the public to report the activity of anyone selling or shooting off fireworks by calling the StLouis Metropolitan Police Department at 314-444-5371.

