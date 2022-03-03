St. Louis police chief addresses ticket-fixing charge

ST LOUIS–St. Louis Police Chief John Hayden is defending the actions of one of his department’s officers, after a February traffic stop involving a member of the city’s Board of Aldermen ended with the alderman alleging a breach of COVID-19 protocols and then suggesting that Hayden offered to have a citation from the incident thrown out.

Bodycam video of the February 10 incident shows an officer pulling over Alderman Joe Vaccaro for speeding on I-44 near Jefferson Avenue.

“My only complaint was the (lack of a) mask and him being rude,” Vaccaro told our partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch of the officer, who was coughing briefly during the traffic stop. Vaccaro is seen on the video complaining that the officer hadn’t given him enough time to produce his insurance before issuing a citation. Vaccaro was cited for driving 76 miles per hour in a 60 mile per hour zone and driving without insurance. The officer can be heard on video telling Vaccaro that he can go to court to have a ticket thrown out.

Vaccaro told the Post-Dispatch he called Hayden later on February 10 and the paper reported that Vaccaro claimed Hayden offered to take care of what the alderman assumed was both tickets. FOX2 is speaking with Vaccaro at a 5:30 news conference Thursday night.

I have the authority and discretion to review any officer’s actions. I did not need to exercise that, particularly after seeing the tape,” Hayden said in a Thursday afternoon news conference. Hayden said the officer was wearing a mask when he was within “close proximity” of Vaccaro’s vehicle.

Hayden said Vaccaro owed the officer involved in the stop an apology. The situation remains under investigation by the police department’s internal affairs division.

This is a developing story and will be updated